Elders demand teachers for schools in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The elders of the Behramkhel Union Council have demanded the education department to fill out the vacant posts of teachers in the public sector schools of the area.

A delegation of elders headed by former nazim Ajmal Khan met District Education Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan at the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai and apprised him about education related problems.

Ajmal Khan told the DEO that the schools located in Behramkhel were understaffed and needed immediate attention of authorities concerned.

He said the local people, especially parents, wanted their children to receive education, which is their basic right.

Talking to elders, DEO Nazir said the provincial government was focusing on the promotion of education in remote rural areas of the district.

He said the schools located in Behramkhel would soon get teachers as the process to induct new teachers against the vacant posts would complete in the next couple of months.

The official called upon elders to motivate residents to get their kids enrolled at schools.

“The government has equipped public sector schools with all sorts of facilities to ensure availability of a conducive learning environment for students,” he added.