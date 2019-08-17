Boy drowns in Gambila River

LAKKI MARWAT: A nine-year-old boy drowned in the Gambila River while his companions were rescued on Friday.

Residents said that nine-year old Waseem, son of Farman, a resident of Bachkan Ahmadzai village, was grazing cattle along with two companions near the river bank when they fell into the river.

“Police and villagers rushed to the place when they learnt about the incident,” a resident said. He said that local divers and policemen rescued two boys while they could not save Waseem despite hectic efforts.

The local administration called Rescue 1122 workers from Dera Ismail Khan who retrieved the body of Waseem from the water after three hours.

Meanwhile, three minors were killed in rain-related incidents in parts of Bhittani subdivision.

It was learnt that heavy rain caused flash floods, inflicting losses on people.

Ziaullah, 4, was swept away by the floodwater in Mastikhel Baigan area. The local tribesmen retrieved his body and shifted it to the hospital.

Two twin sisters identified as Umera and Sumera fell into a school’s water tank in Shahdikhel locality and died on the spot.

The administration of tribal subdivision dispatched teams to the area to assess rain and flood related losses so that a comprehensive report could be sent to the provincial government.