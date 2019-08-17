146 teachers’ promotion notified

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Friday issued a notification vis-à-vis promotion of 146 schoolteachers from BS-18 to BS-19 (Male-General Cadre). According to the details, these promotions are based on the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board-II approved by the chief minister.
LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Friday issued a notification vis-à-vis promotion of 146 schoolteachers from BS-18 to BS-19 (Male-General Cadre). According to the details, these promotions are based on the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board-II approved by the chief minister.