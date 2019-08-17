close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

146 teachers’ promotion notified

Lahore

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Friday issued a notification vis-à-vis promotion of 146 schoolteachers from BS-18 to BS-19 (Male-General Cadre). According to the details, these promotions are based on the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board-II approved by the chief minister.

