Two restaurants fined for fly-tipping

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) took strict action against violators who were illegally dumping waste and creating heaps.

Fine tickets were issued to restaurants at Gaddafi Stadium for violating Punjab Local Government (Amended) Act 2016 particularly spreading litter and garbage not abiding by company’s standard instructions regarding disposal of solid waste, said a press release issued here Friday.

The LWMC enforcement team fined two restaurants, Bundu Khan and Al-Makkah, Rs8,000 for creating waste heaps and illegal dumping of waste. “Imposition of fine on citizens violating standard instructions for disposal of waste will help prevent citizens littering”, said GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik.

There is dire need on part of citizens to play their role by developing habit of using containers and bins as 8,000 plus sanitary workers are already helping them in getting rid of 6,500 tons of filth they produce on daily basis, the LWMC MD said. Creating heaps and such kind of gestures are obstacle to implementation of Prime Minister’s initiative of Clean & Green Pakistan, he said adding it’s a prime responsibility of restaurant owners to sensitise the staff to dump the garbage properly in waste containers.

390 arrested: Model Town division police arrested 390 persons in the last week and seized illegal arms and drugs from their possession. The police also arrested 255 accused in a crackdown on wheelie. Seventy-five persons were held for violating the laws on kite flying, firing into the air, loudspeaker uses and price control.

Penalised: The DIG Operations Lahore closed a sub-inspector and three constables of Harbanspura police station to the police lines on Friday. SI Lashkar Ali and three constables Waqar, Zeeshan and Waseem were closed to the police lines on charges of for taking away goods from a shop without making their payment.

Security: The inspector general of police, Punjab, ordered a security high alert for all sensitive places, including worship places, in the province after a blast in a mosque in the Kuchlak area of Quetta.

The Lahore capital city police officer, all RPOs CPOs and DPOs were directed through wireless message by the by IG to visit the field and review security arrangements made for sensitive and important places. The IG also directed the officers for effective search, sweep and combing operations in the sensitive areas. He ordered tight security at the inter-province and inter-district check posts.