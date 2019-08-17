close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 17, 2019

Less than promised

Newspost

 
August 17, 2019

The depressing thing in our Naya Pakistan is that in many respects the situation has been growing worse. The PTI-coalition government has delivered less than promised. Legal and bureaucratic complexities lead to endless delays or ineffective service delivery. Worse, the infrastructure effort now runs the risk of falling victim to economic austerity. Like Purana Pakistan, the menace of corruption and abuse of authority continues even in Naya Pakistan. The PTI government is yet to begin to deal with the monster of corruption in a merciless manner. Our agribusiness is neither efficient nor innovative. Educational standards are generally lower across the country.

Like past successive governments, the district administration and municipal corporations in many cities are in chaos. Above all, even in the PTI government, Pakistanis live with high inflation. When will the government tackle its institutional difficulties and deliver as promised. The only positive side to the story or indicator is macroeconomic management which is markedly better than it was in the past during the past PML (N) and PPP government. Let’s see what comes ahead for the hyperinflation-hit people of Pakistan.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost