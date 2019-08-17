Less than promised

The depressing thing in our Naya Pakistan is that in many respects the situation has been growing worse. The PTI-coalition government has delivered less than promised. Legal and bureaucratic complexities lead to endless delays or ineffective service delivery. Worse, the infrastructure effort now runs the risk of falling victim to economic austerity. Like Purana Pakistan, the menace of corruption and abuse of authority continues even in Naya Pakistan. The PTI government is yet to begin to deal with the monster of corruption in a merciless manner. Our agribusiness is neither efficient nor innovative. Educational standards are generally lower across the country.

Like past successive governments, the district administration and municipal corporations in many cities are in chaos. Above all, even in the PTI government, Pakistanis live with high inflation. When will the government tackle its institutional difficulties and deliver as promised. The only positive side to the story or indicator is macroeconomic management which is markedly better than it was in the past during the past PML (N) and PPP government. Let’s see what comes ahead for the hyperinflation-hit people of Pakistan.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad