Fri Aug 16, 2019
AFP
August 16, 2019

Eze gets visa to face Strasbourg

Sports

SOFIA: Lokomotiv Plovdiv’s Nigerian Defender Stephen Eze has received a visa for Thursday’s Europa League game against Strasbourg, Bulgarian media reported.

Eze and Lokomotiv’s Tajik midfielder Parvizdzhon Umarbayev were on the verge of missing the second leg of their team’s third qualifying round game against the French team after filing late their applications for Schengen visas.

And while Umarbayev received his papers on time to travel with the team on Wednesday, Eze was only given a one-day visa to rejoin his club early Thursday and return to Bulgaria right after the match, sports website sportal.bg said. Lokomotiv had won the first round match in Plovdiv 1-0.

