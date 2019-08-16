City receives scattered rain

LAHORE : MODERATE but scattered rain was observed in City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are reaching upper and central parts of the country, while weak monsoon currents in southern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Malakand, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur Divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Mangla 17, Islamabad (Golra 04, Bokra 02, Saidpur 01), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad), Chakwal 01, Kakul 04, Malam Jabba 02, Kalam 01, Kotli 23, Garhi Dupatta 02, Muzaffarabad ( AP 01), Skardu 02, Astore 01 and Badin 02.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 43° C while in Lahore, it was 36.4°C and minimum was 27.8°C.