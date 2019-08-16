Temasek sells stakes in Intouch

BANGKOK: Units of Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek - Aspen Holdings and Anderton Investments - launched an overnight block trade on Wednesday for 15.6 billion baht ($505.67 million) or 8.02 percent of its stakes in Thai telco company Intouch Holdings Pcl, according to a term sheet.

Intouch owns stakes in Thailand’s largest mobile phone network Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) and satellite operator Thaicom Pcl.

The deal, Southeast Asia’s largest block trade in 2019, sent Intouch shares down nearly 6 percent on Thursday in Bangkok trading.

Intouch shares, however, gained 27 percent year-to-date against a benchmark rise of 3.55 percent .SETI; stock was priced at 60.75 baht on Thursday at a pre-close of 64.5 baht.

Intouch did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra sold InTouch, then known as Shin Corp, to Temasek in 2006, setting off public criticism that led to his ousting in a coup. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd currently owns 21 percent of InTouch. Credit Suisse was one of the book-runners.