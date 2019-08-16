Former ITF board member visiting Pakistan

KARACHI: Former Member Board of Directors of International Tennis Federation (ITF) Dave Miley was briefed about tennis development in the country during his two-day visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)said on Thursday that Dave Miley, who is also a candidate for the upcoming election of the ITF presidency, visited the PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad, where he held a meeting with Asim Shafik, PTF’s National Development Director.

PTF added that Miley was briefed about PTF’s development programmes, including Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI), Coaches Education Programme and the Junior Development at the National Training Centre (NTC).

“He also witnessed a training session at the NTC and appreciated the efforts of the PTF for development of tennis, including infrastructure development and establishment of NTC,” stated PTF.

Miley spent 25 years at the ITF where he successfully oversaw several programmes, including Junior Tennis and Coaches Education Programme.