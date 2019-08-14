Eid cleanliness operation successfully concludes

Rawalpindi : RWMC and Albayrak have successfully concluded the four-day Eidul Azha cleanliness operation, says a press release.

Almost 8,500 tons of animal waste was lifted up and disposed of. More than 3,000 sanitary workers worked in different time shifts during the cleanliness operation, all the staff was present in the fields and the offices. To lift up and transfer the entrails and offal, 364 vehicles, 144 mini dumpers, 250 handcarts were used. The operation was concluded by spreading limestone along side streets and roads of the city, whereas phenyl was sprayed to curb the stink at slaughter houses and the containers were washed off.

On the third day of Eidul Azha, DC Rawalpindi staffed with MD RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar, visited different areas and monitored the cleanliness operations. He also appreciated the performance of sanitary workers. He also assured to resolve all the matters of the workers. During the conversation with public, Randhawa thanked them and stated that without the support of public, this giant task couldn’t have been accomplished.

According to RWMC, 124 out of 127 complaints received during the operation and were resolved, rest were about the cant areas. During the four-day cleanup operation DC Rawalpindi and Chairman RWMC Chaudhry Ali Randhawa kept on visiting different areas of the city.

Teams had been deployed at the 13 collective slaughterhouses, Losar Dumping Station was active 24/7. Three Complaint Camps were established at three locations for public to register complaints, collect waste bags and leaflets having complaint numbers. During Eid days, helpline numbers were active 24/7. Complaints were immediately resolved and the helpline numbers were continuously monitored in Control Rooms. Najeeb Aslam, Deputy Secretary Local Government, visited the Control Room and admired the endeavors taken for cleanliness operation

Meanwhile, DC Rawal-pindi and Chairman RWMC Chaudhry Ali Randhawa celebrated Independence Day with the sanitary workers at the Sixth Road.

He was accompanied with MD RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarrar, Senior Manager Operations; Hamid Iqbal and other officials.

Earlier, at the head office, cake cutting and flag hoisting ceremony was also done to commemorate the 72nd Independence Day. Tarrar, hoisted the national flag and cut the cake. While addressing at the occasion, Tarrar said that all of us have to play the part for the progress and prosperity of the country. We are eager to provide a clean environment to the citizens by maintaining a proper waste disposal process, he added.