Flag march

LAHORE: The Lahore police arranged a flag march on the main roads of the city on Wednesday to maintain law and order.

The flag march was supervised by SP Dolphin Bilal Zafar while teams of Dolphin and PRU participated in the march. The march started from Walton Headquarters and terminated at the same place after passing through Ferozepur Road, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market and Siddique Trade Centre. Special flag march was an example of solidarity with Kashmiris.

DG Rescue: Rescue 1122 Director General Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer, hoisted national flag at Rescue Headquarters. Speaking on the occasion, he motivated the rescuers with the quote of Founder of Pakistan "Unity, Faith and Discipline" and emphasised to serve the humanity without any discrimination. DG Rescue Punjab was the chief guest at a flag hoisting ceremony at Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy, Thokhar Niaz baig here. He hoisted flag there and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.

NH&MP: A flag hoisting ceremony was held at National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), M4 Sector-III office here Wednesday. Zonal Commander M-4 DIG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry hoisted the national flag at M4 Sector-III office and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country. The DIG along with SSP Ayaz Saleem cut a cake while NHMP officers were present.