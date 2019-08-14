close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
August 15, 2019

Kashmiris’ struggle enters final stage: Asad Umar

National

A
APP
August 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar Wednesday said the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from the clutches of the Indian forces had entered the final stage.

On the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Rally’ organized by the PTI on the Independence Day, he said: “Revocation of articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution will prove to be the biggest blunder by India as legitimate right of self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council UNSC) could not be suppressed by the Indian occupation forces.”

He expressed the confidence that the people of Kashmir would get liberation from India soon. The PTI leader said August 14 had special importance as the government had decided to dedicate the day to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

He said the objective behind the “Kashmir Solidarity Rally” and dedicating August 14 to Kashmir was to give a clear message to the international community that Kashmirs were not alone in their freedom struggle. At present the international community was endorsing Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and India was facing isolation, he maintained.

The PTI had taken out a rally from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi to D-Chowk Islamabad to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. PTI’s top leadership, including federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies and party workers participated in the rally.

