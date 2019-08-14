close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

Canada concerned about escalation in IHK

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Canada has expressed concern about the risk of escalation, infringements on civil rights and reports of detentions in Kashmir, and it has made it clear that it continues to closely follow developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

While commenting on the developments with regard to Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), Chrystia Freeland, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada said in Toronto on Tuesday that she has spoken to many Canadians in recent days including Canadians of Kashmiri descent who have families in the area about this important issue and like them, Canada is concerned about the risk of escalation, infringements on civil rights and reports of detentions.

“We encourage meaningful discussions and consultations with affected communities," she added. She called upon all parties to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control and in the region.

