JKCHR urges Pakistan to revive its 1957 proposal for UN force in Kashmir

LONDON: The Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to revive Pakistan government’s proposal made at the 761st Meeting of UN Security Council on January 16 1957, asking the UNSC to send a UN force in Kashmir.

In a letter recently dispatched to Prime Minister Khan, the JKCHR also urged the Pakistan government to rush to the assistance of the people of Jammu and Kashmir under the Stand Still Agreement of August 15 1947 and responsibilities assumed under UNCIP (United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan) Resolutions in Azad Kashmir under the Constitutional Act 1974.

The JKCHR mentioned in the letter: “Government of Pakistan is a party to the Kashmir dispute and has assumed responsibilities under UNCIP Resolutions in Azad Kashmir. Pakistan had entered into a Stand Still Agreement with the Kashmir government on 15th August 1947. This agreement pre-dates the Indian Agreement of 27th October 1947.”

The JKCHR said India’s action of declaring Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir as two separate Union Territories constituted a violation of UN Security Council Resolution of March 30 1951. “It is also a violation of the terms of agreement made on 27th October 1947 between governor general of India and Maharaja of Kashmir, stating that as soon as law and order have been restored in Kashmir and her soil cleared of the invader the question of the State’s accession should be settled by a reference to the people,” it added.

The council said: “JKCHR is willing to offer its specialised services on the jurisprudence of Kashmir Case, that is, ‘rights and dignity’ and ‘security and self-determination’ of the people of Kashmir. We would be pleased to assist the seven-member committee constituted to recommend legal, political, and diplomatic responses to developments in the Indian occupied Kashmir.”