Two brothers die in road accident

PESHAWAR: Two brothers died while another person was wounded when a pickup hit a motorbike in the limits of Mathra Police Station on Tuesday. It was learnt that a pickup van collided with a motorbike in Sheikh Killay in the limits of Mathra Police Station. As a result, one Amjad and Fawad died while Salman sustained injuries.
