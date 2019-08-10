Wasim supports campaign against plastic bags

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former captain and a resident of Karachi Wasim Akram supports #SayNoToPlastic campaign along with his wife Shaniera Akram.

Replying to his wife on Twitter, who is also against the use of plastic bags, Akram said that Karachi has been effected with land pollution for over a decade.

“For years I have walked on our beach with tears in my eyes, rubbish tossed into the ocean & spewing back out. Our city is dying from waste & pollution, our kids suffering allergies from breathing burning plastic. This has to stop now, we ALL have to take ownership,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Australian-born Shenaria, who lives in Karachi after marriage, took to Twitter to play his part in #SayNoToPlastic. She promised to not use plastic bags to support the Sindh government’s initiative.

“I promise I will not use any more plastic bags, order food from places that use plastic bags, will refuse plastic bags from shops who use them &only use the material or paper bags for my home and shopping use. I urge everyone to do the same in order to save our city,” she wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here Sindh Government has announced to ban the use of plastic bags in the province from October 1 in a bid to avoid land pollution. #SayNoToPlastic campaign was firstly introduced by Pakistan’s current Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul, which will run in Islamabad from August 14.