Captaining ICC Women’s squad hugely beneficial: Javeria

LAHORE: Seasoned batter Javeria Khan has termed the experience of captaining ICC Women’s Global Development squad in England ‘hugely beneficial.’

The 31-year-old Javeria captained and mentored the ICC development side in a series of six T20 matches against Southern Vipers, Surrey Stars and England Academy teams as part of the ICC’s initiative of improving the standard of women’s cricket. On the personal front, this proved to be a successful series for Javeria.

Her contributions included a match winning 64 off 59 balls (eight fours) against the fancied Surrey Stars. She also made an all-round contribution in the return game against the same side, scoring 40 runs off 35 balls (seven fours) besides a haul of two for 19 in a three-over spell.

Javeria said: “It was a great experience and valuable exposure which provided great learning opportunities. It was an opportunity that I had been hoping for; playing for a new team in different conditions was very beneficial.

“It was quite a challenge to lead a new team since we all gathered just a day ahead of the event, practiced and then played the games. I hadn’t met the players before so to lead them straightaway was tough. However, with the support of the team management we gradually overcame the challenge and as the games progressed we started to understand each other better which helped us improve our performances.”

Javeria – who has donned Pakistan colours in 98 ODIs and 91 T20Is – has now resumed training at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center in Karachi after returning from England last week to gear up for the upcoming season. She aims to utilise the experience gained in England for the national side as she focuses on achieving the milestone of 100 caps each both in ODIs and T20Is.

“The experience I gained in England, I would now want to transfer it to the international arena. We have a busy season ahead and I want to put in practice the lessons of the tour in my game while managing my workload. The tour has given me a lot of confidence which I aim to impart in my game for the upcoming assignments.”

Being a senior, Javeria also mentors younger players during her practice sessions in Karachi. “The facilities have improved considerably here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center especially in the last year with the new management’s interest and focus. We have coaches and trainers available here to help us practice here with Karachi-based girls. “I also get to observe the emerging talent. I try to pass on my knowledge and experience to the youngsters and also learn from them. All in all we have a nice and healthy environment here.” Javeria concluded.