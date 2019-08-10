Marquez claims landmark MotoGP pole

SPIELBERG, Austria: Marc Marquez will start the Austrian MotoGP from pole after Honda’s world champion posted a new lap record time in qualifying on Saturday to overtake Mick Doohan’s record with his 59th pole in the top division.

The Spaniard, who holds a commanding 63-point lead in his hunt for a sixth MotoGP world title, is seeking his first ever win in Austria but his seventh of 2019.

Marquez secured his landmark pole in style with a fastest ever lap at the Red Bull Ring of 1min 23.027sec, having topped all four practice sessions.

“I produced what was a really very good lap. I made a minor mistake in the last sector but I had a good rhythm,” he said.