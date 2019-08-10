close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

Raja voices against neutral umpires

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan former captain Ramiz Raja has joined former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting’s call to get away with the requirement of neutral umpires in cricket, amid umpiring controversy in the first Ashes Test.

“The problem now is that controversies are still happening despite neutral umpires, because the standards have fallen drastically. We saw that there were a lot of mistakes in the World Cup, similar was the case in the first Test of Ashes,” said Raja.

The former Pakistani captain who was part of the then Imran Khan’s side, which were the flag bearers of introducing neutral umpires in the game of cricket, said that the ICC should pick the best umpires instead of neutral umpires. “There is no room for cheating now, thanks to the technology available and the awareness of the game among the masses,” said Raja.

“I would like to think the game has come far enough now for the game to not have neutral umpires,” said former Australian captain Ricky Ponting to Cricket Australia’s website. “People might say that with all the technology we’ve got now, it doesn’t matter that much. But it’s not a good spectacle when pretty obviously wrong decisions are made,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports