Speakers urge efforts for safe environment

ABBOTTABAD: Speakers at a one-day seminar have stressed the need for efforts towards safe environment and better economic decision-making.

The seminar titled “Environmental Information Management System for Pakistan: Challenges and Way Forward” was organised by Generating Global Environmental Benefits (GEB), Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Office of the Chief Conservator of Forests, Northern Region-II, Abbottabad.

Dr Saleem Janjua, country coordinator GEB, Ministry of Climate Change, and UNDP-Pakistan attended the event. Dr Janjua discussed a brief overview of the GEB initiative of the government of Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of environmental information management system that is required for better economic decision-making, and also appreciated the efforts of the United Nations in this regard.

Azhar Ali Khan, chief conservator Northern Forest Region-II, welcomed the guests and appreciated the efforts of GEB and UNDP for organising the activity.

The remarks session proceeded with an interactive lecture on the subject topic. Stakeholders and participants from different government departments, NGOs, and academia agreed to the need of robust environmental information management system. Key issues and way forward were discussed in detail. It was agreed that all departments/stakeholders would play their role in addressing key issues and safe environment of Pakistan.