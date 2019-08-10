Scraping status of Kashmir to have disastrous consequences

BEIJING: Chinese media has warned that the Indian government's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir could have disastrous consequences for Kashmir's economy.

The China Global Times in its report published on Saturday says, Kashmir is one of the poorest and most volatile regions in South Asia. Geopolitical instability has long been a big barrier to economic development in the region and its peripheral areas, which are still predominantly dependent on agriculture. The region is in urgent need of measures to alleviate poverty and promote economic growth, instead of an escalation of political conflict.

However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday introduced a measure to revoke the special status of Indian-controlled Kashmir, drastically escalating tensions with Pakistan.

India's Kashmir move may help consolidate the BJP's ruling status by stoking patriotism, but the measure will increase poverty and the vulnerability of the poor in Kashmir.

The Modi administration has been going down the wrong track in foreign policy, making people in Kashmir a victim of its political game with Islamabad.

Pakistan said it will downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India. The escalation of tensions will deliver a deadly blow to the tourist industry, which is an important part of Kashmir's economy.

In response to the turmoil created by India's Kashmir move, tourism may take a hit as Indian people plan their holiday travel ahead of India's Independence Day, which falls on August 15.