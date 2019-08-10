Dengue counters to be operational during Eid holidays

Rawalpindi : The dengue fever counters especially set up for screening of dengue fever patients at the three teaching hospitals would remain operational during Eid holidays, from Monday to Thursday as per routine and the district health departments in the region would be immediately notified of all the confirmed cases of the infection reported during holidays.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar on Saturday, it has been decided that the hospital-based surveillance and response would remain intact during Eid holidays to control dengue fever spread in this region of the country.

The deputy commissioners of all the districts in Rawalpindi division attended the meeting through video link along with other stakeholders including Director Health Services Rawalpindi Dr. Naveed, focal persons on dengue fever at the three allied hospitals in town and Medical Superintendent at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr. Rafiq Ahmed.

In the wake of a possible outbreak of dengue fever, the commissioner directed all the stakeholders to remain vigilant during Eid holidays asking the district health departments in Rawalpindi division to immediately respond to each and every confirmed case of dengue fever.

He directed the health departments to carryout case response activity promptly with intensive IRS (insecticide residual spray) and fumigation in areas from where the confirmed case is reported.

The commissioner also directed the administrations of the allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, BBH and District Headquarters Hospital to remain on high alert during Eid holidays and make necessary arrangements to deal with any untoward incident on Independence Day (August 14) and on August 15 that is being marked as ‘Youm-e-Siyah’ in connection with Indian highhandedness in occupied Kashmir.

Talking to ‘The News’, Dr. Rafiq said most of the dengue fever cases are being reported from Chaklala, the areas including Airport Housing Society, Gulzar-e-Quaid and adjoining areas.