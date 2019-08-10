Rains predicted in south Punjab during Eid days

MULTAN: The south Punjab areas will experience pleasant weather during three days of Eidul Azha like other parts of the country as the Metrological officials have predicted scattered thunderstorm and rains at isolated places.

Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions would receive scattered rains during the Eid days. The temperature is expected to drop from 44C while partly cloudy weather is expected during the Eid days, the Met officials predicted.

A thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur on Saturday and Sunday and the temperature would drop to 35C. However, the Dera Ghazi Khan division is expected to receive showers and thunderstorm on Sunday. The people of Dera Ghazi Khan Division are expected to experience comparatively hot and humid weather on Monday and Tuesday.

People in Bahawalpur would also experience pleasant cloudy weather with no chance of rain on all three days of Eid. The weather in Bahawalpur would turn to cloudy from Sunday. However, the temperature would remain less than 38C during the Eid days, the Met officials said. The Bahawalpur division would turn to rainy from Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the Mepco spokesperson said that 49 feeders tripped in the south Punjab after Friday rains while the Mepco operational staff has restored feeders on all main routes and the restoration of rest of feeders has been underway in the region.

Meanwhile, the rains have brought negative effects on cotton crop and it provides ample environment of cotton pests to grow in a favorable environment.

The Directorate of Pest Warning and Quality Control has alerted cotton growers against forthcoming spell of rains and said that hot spots of whitefly are observed due to rains in cotton fields and farmers should follow technical advisory issued on treatment of hot spots.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, PWQC Punjab Director General Zafaryab Haider said that hot spots of whitefly were observed in majority cotton fields and he warned growers for immediate treatment according to the advisory. He asked the growers to conduct spray of recommended pesticides in each acre of cotton.

He said that he had visited different spots in Multan, Khanewal, Kabirwala and Shamkot where he keenly observed hot spots of whitefly. The water level in each acre should 120-150 litres and growers keenly monitor their crop, he added. He said that cotton crop was passing through very critical phase of maturity and farmers should concentrate upon their crop growth.