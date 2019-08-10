Held Srinagar readies for Eid after thousands protest

By News Desk

HELD SRINAGAR: Big queues formed in occupied Kashmir’s main city on Saturday outside cash machines and food stores as Indian authorities eased a crippling curfew to let the disputed Himalayan region prepare for Eid-ul-Azha, residents said.

But huge numbers of troops remained on the streets a day after security forces used tear gas to break up a demonstration by about 8,000 people against the Indian government’s move to revoke occupied Kashmir’s autonomy, they added. The Eid-ul-Azha on Monday looms as the next big test for the week-old Indian lockdown in the Muslim-majority region, where the Indian government has ended decades old rights to property and jobs for local Kashmiris.

Internet and phone lines have been cut and curfew restrictions have been imposed after India’s move to revoke occupied Kashmir’s special autonomy. More cars and pedestrians were on the streets on Saturday. “We can do more but it is still tough, everyone is closely watched,” said one resident. “Our lives are still dominated by razor wire and checkpoints.”

“Bank machines are running out of cash so there are queues at every machine where notes may be available. People also need food for Eid,” added a second resident.

After weekly prayers on Friday, about 8,000 people gathered for a protest on the edge of Srinagar that was broken up by security forces with tear gas and shotgun pellets, residents said. “About 12 people were hurt, but none seriously,” said one witness.