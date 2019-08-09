Traders happy with talks outcome with FBR

MARDAN: Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahir Shah on Friday expressed happiness over the success of talks between the business community and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Talking to The News, Zahir Shah said the business community had heaved a sigh of relief after the success of the talks. He said the FBR chairman had assured the business community that the condition of the identity card would be suspended for two months and after Eidul Azha a special committee would be formed to bring changes to the tax collection system. The chamber chief lauded the efforts of the office-bears of the Markazi Tanzim-e-Tajiran for holding successful negotiations with the FBR chairman.