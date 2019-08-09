RCB listens to public grievances

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Thursday arranged a ‘Khuli Kutchery’ to listen to the basic problems of citizens with the purpose of resolving them.

The Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi, Sabtain Raza listened to the problems of the citizens. The Kutchery was also attended by Secretary RCB, Qaisar Mahmood along with other related officials of the civic body.

A large number of citizens both men and women of their wards falling in RCB vicinity turned up and presented their problems with the CEO, Sabtain Raza. 50 per cent problems of the people related to water issues in their localities. A woman citizen of Bakhra Town alleged that problem of scarcity of water in her street is severe which needs immediate redressal. Other citizens of their related areas while complaining to CEO said that water problem exist due to inefficiency of the concerned valve men and supervisors. They demanded off the CEO to direct the concerned officials of the water department and other officials and staff members to provide water supply in their localities on equality basis preventing them to face any kind of problem. The CEO on the spot not only received applications from the citizens but on the spot issued special instructions to Secretary Qaisar Mahood for taking measures to resolve their genuine matters at the earliest.

Similarly, the citizens also drew the attention of the CEO that TIP tax is also another issue. The RCB could collect TIP tax in one day which could enable to generate huge revenue. As the process is not being carried out on daily basis, the people then approach Kutchery for payment of TIP tax, they said. Some of the citizens complained that RCB is claiming tax on less than 5 marla house. On this Sabtain Raza said that he is working on the issue and would come up with a solution for solving this grievance.

Another issue presented by people in kutcheri related about presence of garbage and wastages in their areas which needs attention of the sanitation section for taking appropriate measures for improving cleanliness system in streets and roads.