Rs284bln fresh currency notes issued

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), through 16 field offices of its subsidiary SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC), issued fresh banknotes of various denominations aggregating to Rs284 billion during days leading to Eidul Azha, a statement said on Friday.

The aggregate Rs284 billion includes Rs274 billion via commercial banks and Rs10 billion via cash counters of SBP BSC.

Out of the total notes issued to commercial banks, Rs12 billion of lower denominations (up to Rs100), fresh notes have been provided for onward distribution among general public and account holders.

SBP BSC has also provided a sufficient quantity of fresh and good quality ATM notes of higher denominations to commercial banks for smooth ATM operations during the Eid holidays.

In this regard, special teams of SBP and SBP BSC officials would inspect and monitor the working of ATMs across Pakistan to ensure uninterrupted availability of cash to the general public during the Eid holidays.