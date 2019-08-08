Teachers training programmes from Sept 1

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will re-launch teachers training programmes (MEd and BEd) from the new semester, autumn 2019 from September 1. The programmes will be in line with the guideline, set by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The MEd one year to comprise five categories, Elementary teacher Education, teacher education, distance and non-formal education, science education and special education.

The University also offers one and half year BEd programme, with eligibility of MA/MSc qualification.

BS or BA (Hon-4 years) second division are qualified to take admissions in the programme.

Elementary education, secondary teacher education and science education four year-duration are also being offered. Eligibility for this programme is intermediate 2nd division.

According to the Director Admission, curriculum and teaching pattern of the teaching-related programs has been revised to ensure their quality, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

While reviewing the programs, the University has been trying to make it certain that their qualified teachers should be the competitive ones in the educational field, said Dean Education Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood.

The HEC has converted one-year B.Ed program into four year on the basis of F.A. and FSc Education and the University was carrying its teaching programme accordingly.

The AIOU is considered as a leading University in the country that has been offering B.Ed., PTC and CT since very beginning and their beneficiaries are in thousands all over the country, particularly the females.

The University's teaching programmes have been most popular in the country, with the highest enrollment, out of 1.4 million students.