CS directs plan to regularise illegal housing schemes

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar has directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to prepare a comprehensive plan to regularise illegal housing societies in the province.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at the office of Housing and Urban Development Department here on Thursday.

The chief secretary said improvement could be done by learning lessons from past mistakes. He mentioned that there was a need to devise a strategy for permanent solution to the problems related to illegal housing schemes.

He directed the officers concerned that public service delivery be improved in water and sanitation agencies besides taking measures for solarisation of water supply system. He added that a sum of Rs 200 million had been allocated for solarisation in the annual budget. He said that process of commercialisation in cities be made easier through use of information technology but it should only be allowed in the designated areas after proper planning. He said that the government was taking measures to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the rural areas as well.

He also issued instructions to the Housing secretary regarding formulation of housing and urban development policy in consultation with all stakeholders. He said that improving governance and public service delivery was top priority of the government.