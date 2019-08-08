Govt arrests opposition parties’ leaders when national unity is need of hour: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the country was passing through a very difficult phase of its history and the federal government being ignorant of the situation has started witch hunting of opposition parties. “At this juncture there is a dire need to forge national unity to face Indian aggression in held-Kashmir and tackle internal issues of sinking national economy with collective wisdom and national consensus but contrary to it the federal government has arrested two former prime ministers and one former Presidents and every day a new arrest is taking place.”

This he said on Thursday while talking to media just after attending the SZABIST ZABTech Institute of Technical and Vocational Education graduation ceremony held here at Banquet Hall of the CM House.

Mr Shah, to a question, condemned the arrest of PML-N leader Marriam Nawaz and said it was a political vendetta against the opposition parties. “I am not opposed to trail of any allegation or case against any political personality but once the investigation is completed and case is proved the arrests are made,” he said and added here only the opposition parties’ leaders were being arrested without completing the investigations.

He said today [Thursday] Marriam Nawaz has been arrested and before her Miftah Ismail has been taken into custody. “You have already arrested two former prime ministers and one former president and have put behind bars the former ministers, advisors and members of national assembly,” what is this, he questioned and said “you should bring all political parties of the opposition on a single page to face the India aggression and also unite the people to steer the nation out of present economic crisis – but contrary to the fact you have started putting the political leadership behind the bars.”

He added that this kind of attitude and way of ruling the country would develop cracks in national unity and bound to create unrest among the people of Pakistan.To a question, Mr Shah said, under the constitution the Speaker of the provincial assembly automatically takes over as an acting Governor when the provincial Governor goes out of country. But surprisingly they nominated deputy speaker to take over as acting Governor. “It means the deputy speaker perform as Governor and the Speaker chair the chair the assembly session- how it is possible,” he questioned and said it would have been a grave constitutional violation had the deputy speaker not refused to work as acting Governor.

Addressing on the occasion the chief minister said that he was quite happy and proud that the residents of Sehwan, his home town, have achieved technical training to become useful citizen of the society.

He said that the yongesters, particularly the yongesters who were wasting their time here and there have been made skillful. “Now, you can set up your personal auto shops, mechanic shops and other business to lead a most respectable life,” he said and added he was quite happy and satisfied that 362 girls have received technical training, including of driving and beautician courses and have become self-sufficient.

He said that he would upgrade the Sehwan institute as degree awarding institute.