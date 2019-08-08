close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

Attack in Kabul

Newspost

 
August 9, 2019

Once again, Kabul is under the grip of terrorism. In the latest terror attack, 14 people have been killed brutally while more than 140 have been wounded. The attack took place outside a police station at 9am.

Reportedly, a bomb went off when a vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint outside the station. According to the United Nations, in July alone, more than 1,500 civilians were killed. This is the highest causality count so far this year. The Afghan Taliban have claimed responsibility. Peace is just a dream for Afghanistan. The government of Afghanistan must wake up and and think about peace.

Naveed Abbas Maitlo

Islamabad

