Sacrificial animals’ makeshift market lack facilities

LAHORE: Buyers at Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) sacrificial animals’ makeshift market at Saggian Bridge are facing multiple problems such as soaring prices, insufficient facilities, extortion and unhygienic conditions, The News learnt here.

The market has been established by corporation through its contractors, but it is too far from the main road, causing great inconvenience for the buyers to approach there. On the other hand, the main road is occupied by private animal sellers, creating problems for the motorists and the pedestrians.

Talking to The News, the citizens visiting the MCL market to get animals on controlled rate, have criticised the MCL authorities for leaving them at the mercy of private sellers who are demanding very high rates for normal range of animals from Rs50,000 to Rs75,000 for a goat, Rs90,000 to Rs150,000 for a calve, Rs150,000 to Rs250,000 for a camel. They alleged that the MCL Bakr Mandi is far away from main road which seemed to be a calculated move to give benefit to private sellers who had established their animal camps on the main road, plots, side roads and state land along the Ravi River. The road leading to the MCL’s makeshift was dilapidated after rains and rainwater was accumulated in plots adjacent the road, making it difficult for the animal sellers to set up camps there. The tents provided by MCL’s contractors to the animal sellers were old and repaired and many of them found tattered from various places. Animal sellers also complained that no clean drinking water was available at night while electricity is being provided to them after sunset and was disconnected before sunrise. No government official of Ravi Town and Data Town was found present at the stalls where banners were displayed reading ‘Complaint Cells’ in the market.

The camp established by LWMC for distributing awareness literature about disposal of waste among the citizens and sellers of animals did not have printed material. Only two junior officials were present in the camp who said that they didn’t receive any awareness material yet. Jamil Khawar, LWMC’s spokesman claimed that the material was provided to every stall established in the market. “There is no proper sitting area where citizens can sit and wait,” said Hussain, a resident of Township. He said small sellers are selling substandard water bottles at Rs30 per half litre but there is no magistrate to take action. He said the Punjab Food Authority should send its teams to the market to inspect quality of edibles. Shehzad, a resident of Model Town, said that first he went to animal sellers along the main road and was shocked to hear the prices. He said he has now come to MCL’s market but was unable to find a sacrificial animal within the range of his pocket. Animal sellers doing business in private areas claimed that they are getting 24/7 electricity and water at these camps and the arrangements at their places are far better than the government’s market. “I am paying Rs1,000 per animal but I am happy,” said Saleem, an animal seller from Bhakkar. He said he spent two days at MCL’s market but due to lack of buyers he left the market and set up his camp at a private plot next to Saggian Bridge. Animal sellers complain about high prices of fodder and said that the last year the price was Rs350 per 40 kg whereas this year it was Rs500 per 40 kg. They said high input cost was the main cause of high prices of animals. When contacted, Commissioner Lahore Division Asif Lodhi told The News that the government tried to get private land along the road for Bakar Mandi, but private people got the land much before time. He said all necessary facilities were provided to the makeshift animals and no extortion is taking place. To a question about tattered tents and lack of other facilities, the commissioner said he will take action on the issue and no contractor will be paid unless he provides proper facilities.