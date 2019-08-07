PTI condemns Indian move in occupied Kashmir

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ’s former Karachi chief Khurrum Sher Zaman has condemned the Indian government’s act of repealing articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution and ending occupied Kashmir’s special status.

Zaman, who is a member of the Sindh Assembly, reiterated support for the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as envisaged in various United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“I strongly support the liberation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian yoke and back my Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government in its efforts to address the crisis that the decision of the Indian government has caused. It is a positive message for both Kashmiris and Pakistanis to see that both civilian and military leadership are standing behind the Kashmir people. ”

The PTI legislator believed that the recent events in occupied Kashmir and India had vindicated the two-nation theory advocated by the Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

With Independence Day on the third day of Eid ul-Azha, the nation should offer special prayers thanking Allah for creating this country through the hard work, determination and visionary leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam, he said.

Zaman expressed his disappointment with the attitude and behaviour of the opposition in the special joint session of parliament on Kashmir. “This was a great opportunity for the elected representatives of all parties to show the world our solidarity with the Kashmir cause along with support for the Government of Pakistan, but sadly some members of the opposition preferred to do point-scoring and cynical politics when we cannot afford to do so in this time of crisis.

“It is unfortunate to see the Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif’s grandstanding inside and outside parliament. Does he not remember that Indian Prime Minister Modi visited Raiwind in December 2015 to attend the wedding ceremony of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter? Why did Shahbaz Sharif remain silent about the Kashmir cause during that time and did not muster the courage to speak out against his brother’s aloofness towards Kashmir?”

Zaman further said: “Maryam Safdar accuses the PTI government of surrendering and capitulating. I remind her of capitulation of her father who never uttered Kulbhushan Jadav on his lips and appointed Fazlur Rehman as Kashmir Committee Chairman, who never did anything to promote the Kashmir cause.” The PTI leader stressed that the entire nation stood behind Prime Minister Imran Khan and the armed forces of Pakistan during this tense period.