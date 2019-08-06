Parliamentarians condemn India for revoking special status of IoK

Islamabad : Parliamentarians on Tuesday strongly condemned India for revoking special status of occupied Kashmir and termed it clear violation of international treaties on Kashmir.

Talking to media, Federal Minister on Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem said that there were a number of options under consideration on this specific issue of ending special status of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said that under international treaties India could not change the status of Occupied Kashmir and termed it totally unauthorized illegal action by India.

MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiri brothers. He strongly condemned India for ending the special status of Kashmir and said that it was totally unacceptable to people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

MNA Mufti Asad Mahmood said whole nation stood united on issue of Kashmir.

He said violation of India showed that it was undermining the international treaties.

Senator Rehman Malik said Pakistan should approach United Nations about this illegal step of India.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said that whole nation and Parliament were united on the issue of Kashmir.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that joint session of Parliament was convened to give strong message of unity on Kashmir and to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Senator Rana Maqbool said that government should approach all the Muslim countries and inform about the illegal steps being taken by India in occupied Kashmir. He said that all the Muslim Ummah should have one voice about atrocities against Muslim. “We should be well prepared to counter challenges on all fronts,” he added.