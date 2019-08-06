Sindh govt, KMC failed to clean Karachi: SC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Sindh government had failed to clean the city, drainage of rain water and remarked that what will be happen if the federal government fails to do so.

Hearing petitions with regard to unauthorized construction and encroachments on public parks and amenity lands in the city, SC’s three member bench, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, observed that Mayor Karachi, Governor Sindh and Chief Minister Sindh did nothing except photo sessions in the last week rains in the city in which more than 20 persons were killed due to electrocution.

The court observed that provincial and Karachi local government have flopped in the recent rains to drain the rain water and sewerage from different parts of the city and they (governments) have not realized that such failures have been counted. The court observed that no seriousness and governance was seen to resolve the issues and problems being faced by Karachi and its citizens.

The court observed that more than 20 persons were electrocuted in the city in recent rains including children but no action has been taken against the KE. The court observed that there is no concept of killing of citizen through electrocution in modern cities. The court observed that Abraj group was already collapsing and what will be the fate of Karachi if the company backed out and shut its operation in the city.

The court questioned the advocate general Sindh as to why the public utilities have been awarded to foreign entities as they have no concern for welfare of public except profit. The court observed that KE already sold out the copper wires and replaced it with aluminum wires which could not bear the power load.

The court took an exception over non-compliance of court directives by the chief minister Sindh observing that why show cause notice be issued to him for not complying with the court directives.

The court had directed CM to sit with all agencies of the city of Karachi and also mayor to resolve these and other issues facing the city and it be done with obsolute promptness for that the situation was worsening day by day. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar submitted that he was not being invited by the CM in compliance of the court directives.

The court directed Advocate General Sindh to file a comprehensive report in compliance of the court order.

With regard encroachments by amenity parks and lands, the court directed the civic agencies and provincial government to file comprehensive report with regard to removal of encroachment of land within two weeks. Regarding removal of barricades on footpaths outside the foreign consulate offices and residences, the court directed attorney general of Pakistan to file a report on behalf of secretary foreign affairs on such aspects. AG Sindh submitted that some foreign consulates have made illegal occupation in front of their residences and offices and same could not be removed on account of non-assistance by foreign affairs department. The court observed that hundreds of trees have been axed due to security reasons of US consulate and no alternate trees have been planted yet.

The court directed Additional IG Karachi and DG Rangers to remove check posts and other encroachments from footpaths and amenity lands in the city. The court also directed to vacate the public park situated at Block 6 PECHS area and restore it for public purpose. The court directed the Rangers to approach Sindh government for allocation of proper land for their offices and camps and remove their offices from amenities land.

The court directed advocate general Sindh to submit report whether the site of Metropole hotel could be acquired for public amenity purpose. The court observed that no efforts were made to protect the heritage site of Jehangir Promenade, Playland and aquarium in Clifton area for children and the area was sold out for some monetary benefits. The court observed children have been deprived of recreational and historical sites. The court inquired KMC commissioner as there is any giraffe in the zoological garden in the city as there was no concept of zoo without giraffe. KMC commissioner submitted that giraffe will be brought in the zoo soon.

KMC law officer submitted that Kidney Hill Park situated in PECHS area has been removed from encroachment and KMC has made a plan for making the amenity land as model park. The court also dismissed the applications of interveners who claimed that some portion of the 62 acres kidney hill area has been allotted to them by the federal government in 1951.

The SC on Tuesday directed advocate general Sindh and secretary Railways to file proper compliance report about the operation of Karachi circular railways and its other facilities within two days.

The court took exception over the non-removal of the encroachments from railways land by the railways and inquired secretary railways as why should not he may be sent to prison for non-compliance of the court directives.

The court directed secretary railways to come up with definite date as to when the circular railways and local trains will be operational in the city. The court also directed AG Sindh to submit report about the initiation of tramway service in the city.

Sea Breeze Plaza: SC on Tuesday directed Karachi cantonment board to take steps for evaluation of the structure of decades old Sea Breeze Plaza situated at M.A Jinah Road and possibility of its existence in future.

Hearing applications of sea breeze plaza owners welfare associations and others against demolition of the plaza, SC’s three member bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed inquired cantonment board counsel as what steps have been taken to evaluate the building structure observing that cantonment board shall be responsible if the building is collapsed.

The court also took exception over the performance of Sindh Building Control Authority for its failure in checking the mushroom growth high rise buildings in the city and observed that SBCA has sold its conscience and keep selling it. The court issued notices to director general NESPAK and chairman Pakistan Engineering Council to appear in person and appraise the court about the status of Sea Breeze Plaza as whether it is dangerous or not.

SC took exception over permission over construction of multistory building adjacent to Aladin Park, which is stated to be constructed on horticulture land, and observed that such construction was another example of “Qatari letter.” The court observed that entire city has been sold out on basis of such Qatari letters. The court observed that Saudi officials has been allotted an amenity plot in Defence area which was later got cancelled.