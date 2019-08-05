Paramedics thank NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the All Pakistan Para Medical Staff Federation which held here thanked the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar for his efforts to bring a bill on constitution of Allied Health Professionals (Para Medical Staff) Council on agenda of the federal cabinet.

The meeting of the All Pakistan Para Medical Staff Federation was attended by its central cabinet members. Sharafatullah Yousafzai, President of the Federation while chairing the meeting also expressed confidence that the National Assembly Speaker would continue to support the move till the Allied Health Professionals Council is formed.

Arshad Khan, a central office bearer also lauded special interest taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in addressing issues of allied health professionals. The meeting was attended by central members including Malik Yousuf, Malik Munir, AD Kanwal, Shakil Awan, Pervaiz Khan, Malik Zeeshan, Fazal Qayyum and others.