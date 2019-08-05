close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Paramedics thank NA Speaker

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the All Pakistan Para Medical Staff Federation which held here thanked the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar for his efforts to bring a bill on constitution of Allied Health Professionals (Para Medical Staff) Council on agenda of the federal cabinet.

The meeting of the All Pakistan Para Medical Staff Federation was attended by its central cabinet members. Sharafatullah Yousafzai, President of the Federation while chairing the meeting also expressed confidence that the National Assembly Speaker would continue to support the move till the Allied Health Professionals Council is formed.

Arshad Khan, a central office bearer also lauded special interest taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in addressing issues of allied health professionals. The meeting was attended by central members including Malik Yousuf, Malik Munir, AD Kanwal, Shakil Awan, Pervaiz Khan, Malik Zeeshan, Fazal Qayyum and others.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan