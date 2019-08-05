close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Students protest against BISE DI Khan

Islamabad

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of students staged a protest on Monday to vent their anger on the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Dera Ismail Khan. The students rallied outside Dera Press Club and chanted slogans against the board officials as they were not happy with the results of the FA and FSc examinations.The students carrying placards and banners marched through various roads and gathered at the Topan Wala Chowk. Assistant Commissioner Nauman Afridi held talks with protesting students, who said they would not accept the results.The protesters also blocked roads for traffic. As a result, 23 protesters were booked and road was reopened for traffic. The student leaders alleged the students of the public schools were victimised. They demanded the high-ups of Education Department to conduct an inquiry into the matter and provide them justice.

