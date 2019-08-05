Children’s Literature Festival appoints 14 goodwill ambassadors

Islamabad: The Children’s Literature Festival (CLF) today announced the appointment of 14 CLF goodwill ambassadors. “I am thrilled to welcome 14 celebrated individuals as CLF goodwill ambassadors who have come on board to support, promote and advocate the cause of education in Pakistan,” said CLF founder and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) CEO, Baela Raza Jamil, says a press release.

“These individuals have demonstrated true excellence in their respective fields and I am confident that they will use their influence, reach and star power to help CLF achieve its goals.”

The impressive roster of CLF goodwill ambassadors includes actors Ahsan Khan, Faysal Qureshi, Hasan Khan, Juggan Kazim, Khaled Anam, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, Rana Majid, Sami Khan, Shamyl Khan and Usman Butt; writer, speaker and cultural commentator Ally Adnan and musicians Ali Hamza and Ali Noor.

CLF is a social movement founded by Baela Raza Jamil, CEO of ITA, and cofounded by Ameena Saiyid, Founder and Director of the Adab Festival, in collaboration with a number of private and public organisations. The goal of CLF is to promote a culture of learning, which focuses on creativity, imagination, and multi-sensory stimulation, and not just on school textbooks, tests and examinations.