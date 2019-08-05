Initiative planned to support afforestation

Islamabad: As part of its efforts to preserve the environment, the Khushhali Microfinance Bank has taken the initiative of planting and maintaining 6,000 plants in Changa Manga area near Lahore.

The initiative has been taken in partnership with the Punjab Forest Department. The plantation, which covers 8.5 acres, will entail plantation of approximately 800 trees per acre, equaling a total of 6,000 trees to help afforestation.

President of KMBL Ghalib Nishtar said afforestation was highly important to maintain biodiversity and ecological balances. "The plantation drive will be carried out by the bank’s staff from its branches in Lahore, Kasur, Pattoki and adjacent areas, who have volunteered for it.

"As part of the drive, Khushhali Bank will also be paying for the maintenance of trees over the next five years by the administration of Changa Manga," he said. The KMBL president said afforestation was highly important to maintain biodiversity and ecological balances.

"Trees act as natural air-purifiers and help relieve the environment. Considering the need of afforestation in Pakistan, the corporate world can contribute through CSR initiatives to help create new forests to purify the environment, maximise the carbon capture, and control the soil erosion," he said.

Ghalib Nishtar said the KMBL had taken a leading role in embracing a greener future with its consecutive environmental initiatives across the country. "This venture to plant 6,000 trees at Changa Manga is our small contribution to help afforestation, prevent global warming and pollution," he said. The KMBL president said the bank was 'Green Office Certified' by WWF-Pakistan in recognition of its efforts to implement environmentally sustainable practices within the Bank.

"We have taken various other environmental initiatives during the year including tree plantation activities, sponsoring of children camping site at the Trail 5, environment awareness initiatives and clean up drives," he said.