4,000 seed balls spread at Margalla Hills

Islamabad : Air University, in order to play active role for the success of Green & Clean Pakistan campaign, has started tree plantation drive at Pir Sohawa, Margalla Hills.

According to details, as many as four thousand seed balls were spread over throughout the area.

The Air University students specially focused on the affected area of Margalla Hills where recently-erupted fire succeeded to damage large number of trees, said a press release issued here on Sunday. On the occasion, the participants also collected plastic bags and garbage found on hills and roadside. Vice Chancellor AVM (r) Faaiz Amir along with faculty, staff members and alumni was also present to support the noble cause.

Vice Chancellor Faaiz Amir, talking to media, said that trees are most precious gift to mankind, and must be protected to ensure pleasant and hygienic environment.

"With all the vibes of freedom and independence in this month of August, the Air University is highly enthusiastic to become part of the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign," he said, adding that the university is committed to identify and solve social issues through carefully designed community outreach and development initiatives.

Faaiz Amir further said that the greatest challenge of our times is to ensure presence of trees in our environment.