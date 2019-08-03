Sybrid to invest in Shopsy

Islamabad :‘Sybrid’ has announced to invest in the Islamabad-based startup Shopsy.pk, an online shopping search engine that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to help shoppers in Pakistan find the best price for any product online. This round of funding will help Shopsy further develop their technology and scale the platform nationally.

The deal is part of Sybrid’s broader plan to invest and build competencies in areas of strategic interest. The company has been focused on empowering innovative startups and entrepreneurs that can transform and improve the current environment of doing business in the country.

“Shopsy’s mission is to become the first point of contact for online shopping in Pakistan, just the way Google is for web search,” said Usama Arjumand, co-founder and CEO. “This investment will allow us to scale towards achieving our vision of transforming the e-commerce landscape in Pakistan.”

The CEO of Sybrid Ather Imran said, “We believe that our investment will not only help Shopsy scale as a platform and brand, but will also enable us to build our competencies in technologies around e-commerce, which is one of the core areas identified for the company’s growth in the coming years.”