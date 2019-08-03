close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

Indian national held for illegally residing in Gujranwala

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2019

GUJRANWALA: The FIA on Saturday arrested an Indian citizen here from Momanabad, Nowshera Road, Gujranwala for living there illegally.

According to FIA sources, Muhammad Ramazan had provided residence to an Indian citizen Panjam Tewari and also arranged his fake birth certificate from the Municipal Corporation and a CNIC from the Nadra office. The sources said Tewari got CNIC on the name of Shahbaz Ahmed and was residing in Pakistan for the last ten years. The FIA has lodged a case and arrested Tewari, who will be produced before the court on August 5.

Meanwhile, FIA team arrested the homeopath doctor for preparing fake documents for Tewari. Investigations are underway to trace the whole network involved in the case.

