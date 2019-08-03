Gold price down Rs550/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market fell by Rs550/tola on Saturday despite an increase in the international market.

Rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed that prices declined to Rs83,450/tola, while Rs471 dropped on 10-gram gold to Rs71,545. However, prices in the international market increased by $6/ounce to $1,442.

Jewellers said prices in the local market were trading Rs2,000 below Dubai market rates after an increase in the international market.