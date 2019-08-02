close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
August 3, 2019

Health standards

August 3, 2019

The proper preparation and cooking of food is important to the human body and our health. Are your cooking utensils and equipment clean and disinfected? Is the chicken you are marinating thoroughly cleaned? What if the chicken that you’re using is contaminated? To improve food standards and bring reforms in the food industry, early this year the Punjab Food Authority introduced its annual inspection of each and every edible including meat.

According to news articles, action has been taken against a poultry supplier for supplying substandard and sick chickens to Tollinton Market. We should take out a few minutes and get chicken that is freshly slaughtered so that we can take notice if it is diseased.

Maleeha A Pai

Lahore

