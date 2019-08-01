Pakistan committed to Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday assured the United States that Pakistan will continue to support the Afghan peace process and acknowledged US President Donald J. Trump’s vision of peace in the region and Pak-US bilateral relations.

He expressed these views in a high echelon meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to review the outcome of his visit to the United States and summit meeting.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari, Director General ISI Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, Ambassador–at- Large Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over his successful visit to the US and acknowledged President Donald J. Trump’s vision of peace in the region and Pak-US bilateral relations.

Imran said he was convinced that a robust bilateral Pak-US relationship was not only a desire of the US and Pakistan’s leadership, but it would also add to regional peace and stability.

The forum also discussed measures to carry forward the decisions of the visit to execution phase staying in close coordination with US authorities including visit to Pakistan by President Trump.

The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad also had a meeting with the Prime Minister later.

Khalilzad discussed his mission for the peace process in Afghanistan with the prime minister.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to remain engaged with the US and other stakeholders in facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

Recalling his recent interaction with President Donald Trump in Washington, the prime minister emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan as well as of the broader region.

The prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the evolving international consensus and interest in fully supporting efforts to achieve long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He underscored the need for inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations to evolve a road map for future of Afghanistan.

In the context of his recent visit to the United States, the prime minister underlined the importance that Pakistan attaches to a broad-based and enduring relationship between the two countries.

The prime minister stressed that the opportunities for an expanded bilateral economic relationship must be optimally utilised.

Khalilzad also met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office.

“During the meeting, Qureshi informed Khalilzad that Pakistan would continue to support smooth progress and successful outcome of the Afghan peace efforts, making it clear that the process could only move forward if it remained a shared responsibility.

He shared the outcomes following 7th round of US-Taliban peace talks in Doha and his recent engagements in Kabul,” said a statement from the minister’s office.

The foreign minister welcomed the progress achieved in talks and the Intra Afghan Peace Conference in Doha in which all the participants agreed upon a basic road map.

It was noted that ultimately the intra-Afghan dialogue would be vital to reach an agreement where Afghanistan becomes a stable, peaceful and prosperous country.

It was also stressed that taking the Afghan peace process forward remained a shared responsibility.

Pakistan retreated that it would continue to play its supportive role for smooth progress and successful outcome of these peace efforts.