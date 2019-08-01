Jhalli Kithay Javay thrills audience

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre’s famous presentation "Jhalli Kithay Javay", a Punjabi play by Shahid Nadeem, thrilled the audience at Lahore Arts Council's Theatre Festival Thursday evening at Hall No 2, Mall Road.

Prominent personalities and the audience from different walks of life viewed the show and admired the play’s theme, message and performances. The evergreen play, directed by Nirvaan Nadeem, is a multidimensional depiction of the societal pressures and domination faced by Pakistani women.

It portrayed the story of a young bride named ‘Jhalli’ whose husband goes abroad immediately after the wedding and is unable to return because of demands of his family. Nobody wants to welcome or help the new bride. In an insensitive environment the only expression of her anguish is through hysterical outbursts.

The turning point of the play comes when her family regarded “Jhalli” (Madiha) as having been possessed by evil spirits. In an attempt to cure her family members who are from a poor rural area take the Jhalli from one spiritual healer to another without success. The story is linked by two narrators in the traditional style and is mostly illustrated through dance, music and dialogues in verse forms.

All actors who performed in the play at 21st Alhamra theatre festival were students of Ajoka Institute’s Acting Class. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the festival was a free entertainment for people of Lahore.

We want to revive our theatre and bring people back to serious and quality theatre, he added. BCom results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part-I & II Annual Examinations 2019.

According to details, 22,086 candidates appeared in BCom Part-I out of which 8,311 passed the examination while pass percentage is 37.63. Total 19,011 candidates appeared in BCom Part-II and 7,660 passed the examination while pass percentage is 40.29. The details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.