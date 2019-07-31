Gujranwala, Lahore bag powerlifting, kick-boxing titles

LAHORE: Gujranwala division with 62 points clinched the Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting title while Lahore division emerge champions in Kick-Boxing Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

The second position in Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting went to Faisalabad which scored 45 points while Lahore with 36 points finished third in the 2-day championship.

In Punjab Boys and Girls Kick-Boxing Championship, Faisalabad division remained runners up while Sahiwal division got third position.Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh were the guests of honour at the colourful prize distribution ceremony.

They awarded trophies and prizes among the winners, runners-up and other prominent performers.Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Officer Sports Nadeem Qaiser and a large number of powerlifting and kick-boxing players and officials were also present on this occasion.

Talking to media, Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob said these talented players are our future. “We are quite hopeful that these promising athletes will earn laurels for the country in future,” he added. Answering a question, Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob said: “We are initiating 23 new sports projects while work is underway on 193 projects in the province. The youth of the province will get more sports facilities after the completion of these projects”.

According to Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting results, Gujranwala’s Abu Baqar emerged triumphant in 59-kg category event with a total weight of 360kg. Gujranwala’s Haider Ali (357kg) finished runners-up followed by Rawalpindi’s Usama Rehan (342kg).

Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting Championship results:66-kg category: Nasir Ali (Lhr) 462kg, Faisal Shahbaz (Fsbd) 445 kg, Zeeshan Butt (Gjrwla) 445 kg.

74-kg category: Sohail Butt (Gjrwla) 460 kg, Mudassar Mehdi (R-pndi) 415 kg, Ali Gohari (Srgda) 407 kg.

83-kg category: Asghar Ali (Gjrwla) 492kg, Sufian Ahmed (R-pindi) 467kg, Taimur Ali (Lhr) 462kg.

93kg category: Tanveer Haider (Fsbd) 590kg, Hasan Ali (Gujrwla) 560, Khawar (Lhr) 430

105kg category: Zeeshan Riasat (R-Pindi) 522kg, Basharat Ali (Lhr) 495, Ghulam Rasool (Fsbd) 465.

120kg category: Hafiz Waqas (Fsbd) 555kg, M Asif (Lhr) 515, Ansar Iqbal (Srgdha) 480

+120kg category: Hafiz Asif (Gujrwla) 450, Hammad Anwar (Srgdha) 350, Irfan Khan (Multn) 290.

Punjab Kick-Boxing Championship results: -51kg weight category: 1st Allah Wasaya (Lhr), 2nd Akash Anjum (Sahwal), 3rd Syed Ghulam Murtaza (Gujrwla), M Qaiser (Fsbd)

-54kg weight category: 1st Danish Anjum (Sahwl), 2nd Haris Nadeem (Fsbd), 3rd Sajid Kashif (Lhr), Zaheer Ahmed (Srgdha)

-57kg weight category: 1st Awais (Lhr), 2nd Tayyab Irshad (Srgdha), 3rd Abdul Haseem (Rpndi), M Asim (Gujrwla)

-60kg category: 1st Imtiaz (Lhr), 2nd Abdullah Shahzad (R-pindi), 3rd Asad Abbas (Fsbd), Mushtaq Ahmed (Bpur).