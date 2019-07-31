Open House held at IST

Islamabad : Institute of Space Technology (IST) organised its 10th Open House here on Wednesday. The students of the Aerospace, Avionics, Electrical, Mechanical, Materials Science and Engineering and Space Science captivated the visitors by displaying their ‘Senior Design Projects’. The event holds special significance for prestigious R&D organisations and industry as it provides an opportunity to witness the students’ skills of analysing a problem and giving a workable solution. The assessment of these skills helps in identifying potential employees from the graduating batch.

Saud Saeed Akhtar, MD KRL Foundation inaugurated the Open House. He emphasized on synergistic and purposeful industry-academia collaboration. Event Head and Director of Department of Student Affairs IST, Dr. Najam Abbas gave an overview of the Open House and its continued legacy of over 10 years. Dr. Iqbal Rasool Memon Dean IST, elaborated the concept and management of Open House 2019. The ceremony was concluded with a presentation of souvenir to the chief guest by the Vice chancellor IST, Prof Dr. Syed Wilayat Husain.

Employers and guests who visited the Open House included a large number of people belonging to the academia, R&D organisations and industry including the Survey of Pakistan, National Development Complex, LMKT, Askari Aviation Services, Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), National Engineering & Scientific Commission, Project Management Organisation, Special Communication Organization, KRL, Pakistan International Airlines, Qasim Army Aviation Base Workshop, College of Aeronautical Engineering (CAE), Micro Electronics International, Pakistan Science Foundation, Air Weapon Complex, Heavy Mechanical Complex, SUPARCO, PAC Board Kamra, Pakistan Ordinance Factory, Heavy Industries Taxila, PINSTECH, PAEC, Urban Unit Lahore, Finatra Group, Joyn Group, SATUMA, Shanon, GalEarth, Alfoze Technologies, SIYB Pakistan, Pak Return, Pak Steel, Win Steel, Bio Labs Pharmaceutical, ICCI, M&H Consultants and National Incubation Center. The innovative and creative projects reflecting the research skills, displayed by the students were appreciated by the representatives of industry.

The employers took keen interest in the displayed projects and interacted with the students. They appreciated the creativity of students and the grip on their subjects that the students displayed while explaining their projects.