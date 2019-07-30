close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Healthcare services planned

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

LAHORE: SHC&ME Department Secretary Momin Agha, Special Secretary Admin Shakeel Ahmad, Addl Secretary Development Dr Asif visited PHIMC (Punjab Health Initiative Management Company) here on Tuesday.

The company officials told the secretary that a cashless scheme for inpatient healthcare services for people which is fully funded by the government with the affiliation of State Life Insurance Corp, all 36 districts of the province have been planned to be provided in Sehat Card to 6.8 million families and 3.9 individuals.

