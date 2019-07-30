close
Wed Jul 31, 2019
AFP
July 31, 2019

English FA introduces sin bins to tackle dissent in grassroots football

Sports

AFP
July 31, 2019

LONDON: Sin bins will be introduced for dissent in English grassroots and youth football from the start of the new season, the Football Association (FA) announced on Tuesday.

The rule will apply to all leagues up to step five in the National League System, which is immediately below the English Football League, and tier three in women’s football. Players who show dissent to an official in adult football will be shown a yellow card and sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes.

For matches of shorter duration, they will spend eight minutes off the pitch. The FA started piloting sin bins two seasons ago and then extended the trial to 31 leagues last season.

The results of the trial period showed a 38 percent reduction in dissent, while the vast majority of players, coaches, managers and referees backed the idea. Dissent includes shouting at the referee and questioning their ability but foul and abusive language will still be a red-card offence.

“The introduction of sin bins is a positive step for grassroots football,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham. “They allow referees to address incidents of dissent quickly and effectively.

“Dissent is a key part of the game that needs to be tackled, and our pilot phase has proved that sin bins work well. The trial showed a huge impact on behaviour that we want to roll out to the whole game and make it more enjoyable for everyone.”

